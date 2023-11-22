A battle featuring two of the leading squads in the Western Conference is on the table for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, when the fourth-place Dallas Stars (12-4-1) host the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2).

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 47 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 60 total goals (3.5 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 39 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 17 8 9 17 16 6 51.4% Roope Hintz 16 7 9 16 5 1 50% Jason Robertson 17 5 10 15 16 13 - Matt Duchene 16 6 9 15 5 11 57.1% Tyler Seguin 17 6 8 14 7 4 55.1%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 47 total goals (just 2.5 per game), eighth in the league.

The Golden Knights' 64 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 31 goals during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players