The Sacramento Kings (9-6) will host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) after victories in four straight home games. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Kings average 115.5 points per game (ninth in the league) while giving up 115.3 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +3 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors score 114.2 points per game (13th in NBA) and give up 114.0 (18th in league) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

These teams rack up a combined 229.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 229.3 points per game combined, 9.2 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has compiled a 9-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Golden State is 5-12-0 ATS this year.

Kings and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +2000 - Warriors +1400 +800 -

