When the Denver Nuggets (13-6) and Phoenix Suns (11-7) match up at Footprint Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, Michael Porter Jr. will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, ALT

ESPN, AZFamily, ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nuggets beat the Rockets on Wednesday, 134-124. Their high scorer was Nikola Jokic with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32 10 15 1 0 1 Michael Porter Jr. 30 10 5 1 0 7 Jamal Murray 16 6 6 0 0 3

Suns' Last Game

The Suns dropped their most recent game to the Raptors, 112-105, on Wednesday. Kevin Durant led the way with 30 points, plus four boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 30 4 6 1 0 2 Jusuf Nurkic 19 14 6 0 2 1 Eric Gordon 10 1 1 1 0 2

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic averages 29 points, 13.2 boards and 9.2 assists per game, making 57.1% of shots from the floor and 31.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Porter's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 7.9 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in NBA).

Aaron Gordon posts 13.1 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field.

Reggie Jackson posts 12.9 points, 2.5 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope puts up 11.1 points, 1.9 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's averages for the season are 31.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists, making 51.8% of his shots from the field and 49.3% from 3-point range (third in league), with 2.3 triples per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic provides 10.9 points, 9.3 boards and 4 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Suns get 14.6 points per game from Eric Gordon, plus 2.1 boards and 2.9 assists.

The Suns receive 11.9 points per game from Grayson Allen, plus 4.5 boards and 2.9 assists.

The Suns get 6.4 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Jordan Goodwin.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 26 12.1 9.4 1.1 0.6 1.1 Kevin Durant PHO 26.7 5.7 5.1 0.4 0.8 2.6 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 19 7.9 1.3 0.5 0.6 3.6 Devin Booker PHO 21 3.9 6.4 0.6 0.5 1.2 Reggie Jackson DEN 15.9 3.4 4.9 0.6 0.4 1.7 Jusuf Nurkic PHO 11.3 9.3 3.4 0.7 1.6 0.6

