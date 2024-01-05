The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 108

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 4.5)

Lakers (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-8.3)

Lakers (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.4

The Grizzlies (13-21-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 4.7% less often than the Lakers (15-20-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (6-5) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.5%) than Memphis (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Memphis and its opponents aren't as successful (38.2% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (51.4%).

The Lakers have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-8) this season while the Grizzlies have a .238 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-16).

Lakers Performance Insights

With 113.7 points per game on offense, the Lakers rank 19th in the NBA. Defensively, they give up 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

Los Angeles is 15th in the NBA with 43.7 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

This season, the Lakers rank ninth in the league in assists, delivering 27.4 per game.

With 13.6 turnovers per game, Los Angeles ranks 21st in the NBA. It forces 13.0 turnovers per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Lakers are averaging 10.7 treys per game (third-worst in NBA), and they own a 35.1% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are the worst squad in the league in points scored (106.9 per game) and 13th in points allowed (113.4).

Memphis is 24th in the league in rebounds per game (42.0) and fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (46.1).

This season the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists at 24.0 per game.

Memphis is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.7) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.6).

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

