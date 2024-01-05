The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -4.5 228.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 19 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 total points.
  • Los Angeles has had an average of 228.3 points in its games this season, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Lakers have a 15-20-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 14 (63.6%) of those contests.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 228.5 points in nine of 34 games this season.
  • Memphis has had an average of 220.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Memphis' ATS record is 13-21-0 this season.
  • The Grizzlies have won in five, or 23.8%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Memphis has won three of its 13 games, or 23.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
  • Memphis has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 19 54.3% 113.7 220.6 114.6 228 229.4
Grizzlies 9 26.5% 106.9 220.6 113.4 228 224.6

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Seven of Lakers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared better at home, covering seven times in 16 home games, and eight times in 19 road games.
  • The Lakers score only 0.3 more points per game (113.7) than the Grizzlies give up (113.4).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 113.4 points, it is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.
  • Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (4-12-0). On the road, it is .500 (9-9-0).
  • The Grizzlies' 106.9 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers allow.
  • Memphis is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 15-20 6-5 18-17
Grizzlies 13-21 7-8 13-21

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies
113.7
Points Scored (PG)
 106.9
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
9-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-1
11-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-1
114.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.4
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 13
5-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 10-7
8-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-8

