Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-4.5
|228.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 19 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 total points.
- Los Angeles has had an average of 228.3 points in its games this season, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Lakers have a 15-20-0 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 14 (63.6%) of those contests.
- This season, Los Angeles has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 228.5 points in nine of 34 games this season.
- Memphis has had an average of 220.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Memphis' ATS record is 13-21-0 this season.
- The Grizzlies have won in five, or 23.8%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Memphis has won three of its 13 games, or 23.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Memphis has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|19
|54.3%
|113.7
|220.6
|114.6
|228
|229.4
|Grizzlies
|9
|26.5%
|106.9
|220.6
|113.4
|228
|224.6
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in their past 10 games.
- Seven of Lakers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared better at home, covering seven times in 16 home games, and eight times in 19 road games.
- The Lakers score only 0.3 more points per game (113.7) than the Grizzlies give up (113.4).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 113.4 points, it is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall.
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.
- Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (4-12-0). On the road, it is .500 (9-9-0).
- The Grizzlies' 106.9 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers allow.
- Memphis is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 114.6 points.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|15-20
|6-5
|18-17
|Grizzlies
|13-21
|7-8
|13-21
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|113.7
|106.9
|19
|30
|9-6
|6-1
|11-4
|6-1
|114.6
|113.4
|16
|13
|5-4
|10-7
|8-1
|9-8
