Take a look at the injury report for the Golden State Warriors (17-19), which currently has four players listed, as the Warriors prepare for their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (22-15) at Chase Center on Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Warriors suffered a 133-118 loss to the Raptors. Klay Thompson's team-high 25 points paced the Warriors in the loss.

The Pelicans' last outing on Sunday ended in a 133-100 victory over the Kings. CJ McCollum scored a team-high 30 points for the Pelicans in the victory.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gary Payton II PG Out Hamstring 5.4 3 0.8 Draymond Green PF Out Return To Competition Reconditioning 9.7 5.5 5.8 Jonathan Kuminga PF Questionable Toe 12.8 4.1 1.5 Chris Paul PG Out Hand 8.9 3.8 7.2

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Jose Alvarado PG Out Illness 6.8 2.4 1.8 Zion Williamson PF Out Quadricep 22.1 6.1 4.6

Warriors vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

ABC, NBCS-BA, and BSNO

