Ada police searching for missing woman
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ada Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen earlier this week.
The department says Kenna Gwinn last contacted her family on Sept. 8. The family has not heard from her since.
Anyone who has seen Gwinn or has any information is asked to contact the Ada Police Department at 580-332-4466 or Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH.
