Ada police searching for missing woman

The Ada Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Kenna Gwinn, who was last seen earlier this week.
The Ada Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Kenna Gwinn, who was last seen earlier this week.(Ada Police Department)
By Kris Crawford
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ada Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen earlier this week.

The department says Kenna Gwinn last contacted her family on Sept. 8. The family has not heard from her since.

Anyone who has seen Gwinn or has any information is asked to contact the Ada Police Department at 580-332-4466 or Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH.

Kenna Gwinn of Ada, OK has been reported as a missing person. It was reported she last had contact with family on...

Posted by City of Ada, Oklahoma Police Department on Friday, September 11, 2020

