VIEWING GUIDE FOR KXII-TV

How can I watch News 12?

KXII-TV, the CBS station in Sherman, Texas with a bureau in Ardmore, Oklahoma, is available on cable, satellite and over the air television. We’re owned by Gray Television, an industry leader in technology that also places our newscasts on several other platforms for you to enjoy. We’re on ROKU and Amazon Fire device, and VUit. Just search for KXII in your app store. In addition, no matter where you live or where you are, you can catch a local News 12 newscast through our stream on our webpage here: https://www.kxii.com/livestream ** data and streaming rates may apply.

Where do you broadcast?

In addition to cable and satellite systems, KXII’s family of channels is available for free over-the-air. The information below is intended to help you locate and enjoy these channels. KXII is run off of two main transmitters in Southern Oklahoma just off of highway 377 in Madill (see map). In addition, a low power transmitter is in Eastern Texas in Paris. In the digital TV world, one ‘signal’ can feed several high definition channels. KXII runs CBS, FOX and MyNetwork TV. While these transmitters cover a very broad area of Southern Oklahoma and some of North Texas, your proximity to them will determine your ability to pull in a viewable signal. To do so, you’ll need a television and an antenna. Some viewers may be able to pull in a signal using the set-top “rabbit ears” type of antenna. Others may require a larger rooftop antenna, which should be aimed in the direction of the transmitter you are trying to access. In either case, a signal amplifier may also increase your chances of pulling in a viewable signal.

KXII (Madill)

12.1 CBS 12

12.2 MyNetwork 12

12.3 FOX 12

12.4 ION Television

28.1 CBS 12

28.2 MyNetwork 12

28.3 FOX 12

KXII (Paris)

24.1 CBS 12

24.2 FOX 12

**Special Notice: Since June 13, 2009, full-power television stations nationwide have been required to broadcast exclusively in a digital format. KXII-TV continued to maintain an analog signal to viewers in Texoma on analog channel 12. That signal was shut off in July of 2018. We recommend a signal test to ensure you'll be able to pull in a viewable signal.

KXII SIGNAL MOVES TO CHANNEL 12.1

EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 15, 2018

As part of our commitment to bring a reliable signal to our over the air viewers in Texoma KXII-TV is improving the transmission signal to our Madill tower. This will mean that KXII and its sub channels of FOX and MyNetwork TV will move to a new channel.

I’ve rescanned but am still not getting KXII’s CBS 12, FOX 12, My 12 or ION. You may need to do what’s called a ‘clean scan’:

Unplug antenna cable from tuner/TV Run a rescan Reboot TV Plug cable back in Run another rescan

