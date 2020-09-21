2020 National Finals Rodeo to be held at Globe Life Field

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For the first time in decades, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will be held in North Texas.

This year’s event will run from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. While the event is still a few months away, tickets will go on sale Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. Because of COVID-19 guidelines, fans must purchase tickets in groups of four and face coverings will be required.

The NFR is the season-ending championship event for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The event was held in Texas for its first three years at the Dallas State Fairgrounds starting in 1959. The event has since moved to Las Vegas, where it has been an annual event since 1985.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Las Vegas venue is not available for live entertainment.

The NFR will be the first non-baseball event to be held at Globe Life Field, which is home to the Texas Rangers.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

