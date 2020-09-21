Advertisement

2020 National Finals Rodeo to be held at Globe Life Field

Wade Sundell, of Boxholm, Iowa, competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Wade Sundell, of Boxholm, Iowa, competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Kris Crawford
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For the first time in decades, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will be held in North Texas.

This year’s event will run from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. While the event is still a few months away, tickets will go on sale Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. Because of COVID-19 guidelines, fans must purchase tickets in groups of four and face coverings will be required.

The NFR is the season-ending championship event for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The event was held in Texas for its first three years at the Dallas State Fairgrounds starting in 1959. The event has since moved to Las Vegas, where it has been an annual event since 1985.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Las Vegas venue is not available for live entertainment.

The NFR will be the first non-baseball event to be held at Globe Life Field, which is home to the Texas Rangers.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sherman ministry collecting winter gear for kids in need

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A Sherman ministry is asking for donations for a coat drive for kids in need.

News

Ardmore 2-year-old coming home after successful kidney transplant

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
A 2-year-old-boy is expected to walk out of the hospital after receiving a new kidney transplant from his father.

News

Sherman home total loss after fire

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A Sherman home is a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.

News

Photographer injured in crash at Grayson County Speedway

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A photographer is injured after a crash at the Grayson County Speedway.

Latest News

News

Durant man killed in crash while walking on highway

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Durant man was hit by a car and killed while walking on the highway.

News

Ardmore police cancel Silver Alert for 86-year-old man

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old Ardmore man.

News

Durant bus routes halted after numerous staff quarantined

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Durant bus routes are halted for the rest of the month after confirming a COVID-19 case in the transportation department.

News

Garage destroyed in Leonard fire

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
Several departments responded when a garage went up in flames in Leonard.

News

Texas man drowns in McCurtain County

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A Texas man drowned on an Oklahoma river Friday evening.

News

Choctaw Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting early Saturday morning.