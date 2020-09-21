Advertisement

Calera Town Hall closed due to COVID-19

Calera Town Hall will remain closed for another week after a positive COVID-19 test.
By Kris Crawford
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CALERA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Calera Town Hall will remain closed for another week after a positive COVID-19 test.

The town hall closed on Friday after a suspected case, and on Monday the town confirmed the test came back positive. Town hall will remain closed until Sept. 28.

Calera officials say employees that have been infected and exposed are under quarantine.

Anyone needing to make utility payments with a credit or debit card can do so online at www.myutilitypayment.com or by phone at 877-591-8768.

Police, fire, and public works offices are still in operation.

Posted by Town of Calera on Monday, September 21, 2020

