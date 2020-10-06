Advertisement

Wilson Public Schools moving online after multiple COVID-19 cases

By Kris Crawford
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILSON, Oklahoma (KXII) - Wilson Public Schools will be moving to distance learning effective immediately after several confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.

The school district says all students will be transitioned over to the distance learning platform until the school reopens Oct. 21.

“The safety and well-being of our students and employees is our top priority. We are adhering to guidance from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, State Department of Education, the CDC and Emergency Management in all decisions made,” Superintendent Tonya Finnerty said in a written statement.

Students will be required to log in daily and complete assignments to be counted as present. For families without internet access, the district has hotspots available for checkout and a limited number of devices. Parents should contact their child’s office for assistance.

The district will continue to provide meals to students during the distance learning period. Families can pick up meals at the cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting Thursday. Anyone who needs meals delivered to them is asked to call their child’s office.

Parents with children who have medication at school are asked to call ahead to schedule a time to pick them up.

“Thank you for your understanding in partnership with us as we take the necessary steps to protect our school community,” Finnerty said.

