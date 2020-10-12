Advertisement

Early voting kicks off Tuesday in Texas

(kxii)
By Kris Crawford
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas voters will start heading to the polls on Tuesday for early voting in the 2020 General election.

Early voting begins one week early this year, starting on Oct. 13 and running through Oct. 30. For those wishing to vote by mail, the county election board must receive an application by Oct. 23.

Where can I vote?

Grayson County voters can vote early at any of several polling locations in the county. Polling locations are open Oct. 13 through 17 fro 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 18 from noon to 5 p.m., Oct. 19 through 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 25 from noon to 5 p.m., and Oct. 26 to 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cooke County early voting will be at the Cooke Couty Courthouse Annex Courtroom. Voters can head to the polls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Fannin County early voting will be held at the West Bonham Civic Center. The polling location will be open Oct. 13 through Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Oct. 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lamar County early voting will be held at the Courthouse Annex at 231 Lamar Ave. Voters can head to the polls On Oct. 13 and 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What is on the ballot?

What is on the ballot differs by county and county precinct. Sample ballots can be found on the county election board websites.

Grayson County Sample Ballots (Go to “November 2020 Joint Election” in the lefthand Elections Administration Menu)

Cooke County Sample Ballots

Fannin County Sample Ballots (Scroll toward the bottom of the page)

Lamar County Sample Ballots

What form of ID do I need to bring?

Texas voters will need to bring one of seven types of valid photo ID:

  • Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)*
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS*
  • Texas personal identification card issued by DPS*
  • Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS*
  • United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph*
  • United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States passport*

*For voters between the ages of 18 and 69, photo ID can be expired for up to four years. Voters aged 70 and older can use photo ID expired for any length of time.

What if I don’t have a photo ID?

Voters without or who cannot obtain a valid photo ID can still vote by filling out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form at the polls and showing one of the following:

  • Voter registration certificate
  • Certified domestic birth certificate or court admissible birth document
  • Current utility bill
  • Bank statement
  • Government check
  • Paycheck
  • Government document with your name and address

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

