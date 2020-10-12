Advertisement

Woman killed in Pontotoc County crash

By Kris Crawford
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BYNG, Oklahoma (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a crash in Byng Monday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 377 and Broadway Street.

Troopers say Katherine Hall, 32, failed to yield at a stop sign while driving west on a city street and was hit by an oncoming semi truck.

Hall was ejected about 60 feet from her SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the semi were treated and released at a local hospital.

Troopers say Hall was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The condition of both drivers is under investigation.

