I-35 shoulders closing in Carter, Love counties

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the shoulders along nearly 30 miles of Interstate 35 will close intermittently through Friday.

ODOT says the closures will happen on both the north and southbound shoulders between U.S. 70 East in Ardmore and the Texas state line near Thackerville.

Crews will be installing signs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Drivers are asked to be aware of reduced speeds and work crews.

