Early voting begins Thursday in Oklahoma

(KXII) - Oklahoma voters will start heading to the polls on Thursday for early voting in the November election.

Early voting starts Thursday, Oct. 29 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 31. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

For those wishing to vote by mail, the county election board must receive an application by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 and the ballot by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Mail-in ballots can also be returned in person by Nov. 2. Voters returning their ballot in person must show ID.

What do I need to bring?

Oklahoma voters will need to bring valid proof of identity to vote. Valid ID must be issued by the U.S. Government, the state of Oklahoma or a federally recognized tribal government and contain the following information:

The name of the person to whom it was issued

A photograph of the person to whom it was issued

An expiration date that is after the date of the election, unless the identification is valid indefinitely

In addition, voters may use the free voter identification card they received by mail from the County Election Board when they registered to vote. The law allows use of the voter identification card even though it does not include a photograph.

More information on voter IDs can be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board Website.

What if I don’t have a photo ID or voter ID card?

Voters without proof of identity can cast a provisional ballot and prove identity by signing a sworn affidavit.

A provisional ballot cast by a voter who declines or is unable to produce proof of identity will only be considered verified and approved for counting if:

The voter’s name on the affidavit substantially conforms to the voter’s name in the voter registration database.

The voter’s residence address on the affidavit substantially conforms to the voter’s residence address in the voter registration database.

The voter’s date of birth matches the information in the voter registration database.

The voter’s Oklahoma driver license number or the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number on the affidavit matches the information in the voter registration database. (This provision does not apply if the voter was not required to provide a driver license number or the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number at the time of registration.)

The provisional ballot meets the eligibility requirements set forth in Section 7-116.1 of Title 26 of the Oklahoma Statutes.

Where can I vote?

Atoka County: County Courthouse located at 200 E Court St, Ste 106E in Atoka.

Bryan County: County Election Board at 402 W Evergreen St, Ste A2 in Durant.

Carter County: County Election Board at 25 A St NW, Ste 100 in Ardmore.

Choctaw County: Kiamichi Technology Center at 105 S 15th St in Hugo

Coal County: County Election Board at 18 N Michigan St in Coalgate

Garvin County: County Courthouse and 201 W Grant Ave, Rm 8 in Pauls Valley

Johnston County: County Election Board at 705 W Main St in Tishomingo

Love County: County Courthouse at 405 W Main St, Ste 103 in Marietta

Marshall County: County Courthouse at 100 Plaza Room 107 in Madill

McCurtain County: County Election Board at 104 N Central Ave in Idabel

Murray County: Expo Center at 3490 Hwy 7 in Sulphur

Pontotoc County: County Agriplex at 1710 N Broadway Ave in Ada

Pushmataha County: County Election Board at 204 SW 4th St, Ste A in Antlers

Stephens County: County Courthouse at 101 S 11th St, Rm 100 in Duncan

Additional voting locations in Oklahoma can be found on the State Election Board Website.

