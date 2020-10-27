Missing Texas woman’s car found in Cooke County with body inside
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The car of a missing Fort Worth woman was found with a body inside in Cooke County over the weekend.
The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office says a hunter found the car Saturday morning in the Delaware Bend area, with what appeared to be a body in the back seat.
Sheriff Terry Gilbert says the car belonged to a woman reported missing by the Fort Worth Police Department in July.
The sheriff’s office is waiting on the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and a possible cause of death before releasing any information about the deceased.
The investigation is ongoing.
