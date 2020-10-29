Advertisement

Fannin County offering free COVID-19 testing

FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, vials containing nasal swabs collected at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site are dropped into a plastic bag to be sent off for processing after being collected in St. Louis. An Associated Press review of more than 20 states found that before the coronavirus outbreak many had at least a modest supply of N95 masks, gowns, gloves and other medical equipment. But those supplies often were well past their expiration dates, left over from the H1N1 influenza outbreak a decade ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Kris Crawford
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Fannin County is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing in November.

Fannin County Judge Randy Moore says the county has partnered with WellHealth to set up the free testing. Anyone wanting to get tested will need to schedule an appointment online at https://covid19.wellhealthdfw.com/.

Testing times and dates are subject to change. As of Oct. 29, these are the listed testing times.

Fannin County Multicomplex 700 FM 87 Bonham, Tx 75418

  • November 2nd - 7th (Monday through Friday 9AM to 7PM) (Saturday 9AM to 5PM)
  • November 9th - 12th (Monday through Thursday 9AM to 7PM) Dates:

Town Square (In front of Library) 5th N 6th Street Honey Grove, Tx 75446

  • November 19th - 21st (Thursday through Friday 9AM to 7PM) (Saturday 9AM to 5PM)

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson at 903-640-8484 or by email at thudson@fanninco.net

