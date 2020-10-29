Fannin County offering free COVID-19 testing

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Fannin County is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing in November.

Fannin County Judge Randy Moore says the county has partnered with WellHealth to set up the free testing. Anyone wanting to get tested will need to schedule an appointment online at https://covid19.wellhealthdfw.com/.

Testing times and dates are subject to change. As of Oct. 29, these are the listed testing times.

Fannin County Multicomplex 700 FM 87 Bonham, Tx 75418

November 2nd - 7th (Monday through Friday 9AM to 7PM) (Saturday 9AM to 5PM)

November 9th - 12th (Monday through Thursday 9AM to 7PM) Dates:

Town Square (In front of Library) 5th N 6th Street Honey Grove, Tx 75446

November 19th - 21st (Thursday through Friday 9AM to 7PM) (Saturday 9AM to 5PM)

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson at 903-640-8484 or by email at thudson@fanninco.net

