Texoma polling places for 2020 General Election

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Polls will open across Texoma for the 2020 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voting locations and rules differ by state. Here’s what Texomans who are planning to vote in person need to know:

Where can I vote?

In Grayson County, voters are able to cast a ballot at any of several polling locations across the county.

Voters in Cooke, Fannin and Lamar counties voters will need to vote at their assigned polling location based on their precinct. If you don’t know which precinct you are registered in, you can look up your polling place on the Texas Secretary of State website.

Voters in Oklahoma can find their polling location on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

Polling locations in both states will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What do I need to bring?

Texas voters will need to bring one of seven types of valid photo ID:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)*

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS*

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS*

Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS*

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph*

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States passport*

*For voters between the ages of 18 and 69, photo ID can be expired for up to four years. Voters aged 70 and older can use photo ID expired for any length of time.

Oklahoma voters will need to bring valid proof of identity to vote. Valid ID must be issued by the U.S. Government, the state of Oklahoma or a federally recognized tribal government and contain the following information:

The name of the person to whom it was issued

A photograph of the person to whom it was issued

An expiration date that is after the date of the election, unless the identification is valid indefinitely

In addition, voters may use the free voter identification card they received by mail from the County Election Board when they registered to vote. The law allows the use of the voter identification card even though it does not include a photograph.

More information on voter IDs can be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board Website.

What if I don’t have valid ID?

In Texas , voters without or who cannot obtain a valid photo ID can still vote by filling out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form at the polls and showing one of the following:

Voter registration certificate

Certified domestic birth certificate or court admissible birth document

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Government document with your name and address

In Oklahoma , voters without proof of identity can cast a provisional ballot and prove identity by signing a sworn affidavit.

A provisional ballot cast by a voter who declines or is unable to produce proof of identity will only be considered verified and approved for counting if:

The voter’s name on the affidavit substantially conforms to the voter’s name in the voter registration database.

The voter’s residence address on the affidavit substantially conforms to the voter’s residence address in the voter registration database.

The voter’s date of birth matches the information in the voter registration database.

The voter’s Oklahoma driver license number or the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number on the affidavit matches the information in the voter registration database. (This provision does not apply if the voter was not required to provide a driver license number or the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number at the time of registration.)

The provisional ballot meets the eligibility requirements set forth in Section 7-116.1 of Title 26 of the Oklahoma Statutes.

What is prohibited at polling places?

In Texas, voters are prohibited from electioneering for or against any candidate, measure, or political party within 100 feet of a polling site. This includes wearing campaign gear such as a hat or shirt. A violation Voters in Texas are also prohibited from bringing firearms to a polling location, but this prohibition does not apply to a peace officer

In Oklahoma, electioneering is prohibited within 300 feet of any ballot box while an election is in progress. Only election officials and people who are voting or waiting to vote are allowed within 50 feet of any ballot box while an election is in progress. The law also prohibits the posting or exposing of any printed material, other than those materials provided by the County Election Board, within 300 feet of any ballot box while an election is in progress.

More information on voting rules can be found on the Texas Secretary of State website or the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.