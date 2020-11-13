Several Sherman ISD schools moving online

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several Sherman ISD schools are temporarily going online after a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

A letter from the school district says while the number of positive cases at the school is relatively low, they are moving online due to a high number of staff members required to quarantine after coming in close contact with positive cases.

The district says Sory Elementary, Dillingham Intermediate, Fred Douglass and Sherman High School will all transition to online learning starting Nov. 16 and ending Dec. 1.

Students at Dillingham Intermediate, Fred Douglass and the high school will still need to go to class in-person on Friday, Nov. 13. Students at Sory Elementary will not need to go to class in person on Friday, but families who cannot make alternate plans may send their child to school.

Parents should receive communication from staff members to help set their child up for virtual learning.

Curbside meals will be available during distance learning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Families will need to submit their lunch order online and pick up at the following locations:

Sory Elementary

Cafeteria Number: 903.891.6654

Meal Pick Up Location-Back of the school in the bus loop driveway. You will need to enter the back of the campus via Center Street.

Dillingham Intermediate

Cafeteria Number: 903.891.6509

Meal Pick Up Location-5th grade drop off location

Fred Douglass ECC

Cafeteria Number: 903.891.6558

Meal Pick Up Location-Front entrance driveway

Sherman High School

Cafeteria Number: 903.891.6468

Meal Pick Up Location-Front of the high school building



“I recognize that this transition presents challenges for our families, and thank you for your continued patience and understanding. Please remain vigilant and stress with your families the importance of following all current health guidance so that we may all remain healthy and return to in-person learning as quickly as possible,” said Superintendent David Hicks in a written statement.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact their child’s campus or email sisdinfo@shermanisd.net.

