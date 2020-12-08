Sherman city council passes fee increase for fire permits and inspections on new construction

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman City Council passed a fee increase for required fire permits and inspections for new construction Monday night.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with you know, if your house catches on fire or if something like that happens. This is more for new installation and also for maybe fire code violations,” Sherman City Councilman Shawn Teamann said.

Teamann said the council talked about updates to Sherman’s fire code and fire permitting fees during the city’s budget retreat this summer.

The last change to these fees was more than a decade ago, so Teamann said the city is looking at updating them to meet the latest national standards.

“The proposal is to maybe modify some of the preexisting fees to get in line with the new requirements based on the new fire code,” Teamann said.

But with adopting the standards for the new fire code comes a few changes. For example, an inspection on a fire alarm or sprinkler would increase from $50 to $250.

However, Teamann said this will only impact new construction.

“All of the preexisting buildings and indoor commercial and retail establishments are grandfathered in,” Teamann said.

Another component to these updates are penalties for not following the rules, like working without a permit, which could cost $500. Or, an open burn within city limits would be a $1,000 fee.

“Some of these things are actually just establishing fees for things people probably shouldn’t have been doing anyways,” Teamann said.

The full ordinance can be found here.

