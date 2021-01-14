Texoma weighs in on President Trump’s impeachment

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The US House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time in his term for his role in the protests and violence at the Capitol last week.

The House voted 232-197 to charge Trump with one article of impeachment “incitement of insurrection” following his call to his supporters who stormed the Capitol to “fight like hell.”

Ten members of the Republican party also voted in favor of impeaching Trump, making it the most bipartisan presidential impeachment in history.

Four members of the Texoma Patriots drove up to Washington D.C. a day before the protests and attended the president’s speech on Wednesday.

Texoma Patriots Coordinator Kaaren Teuber was among the four members and she said Trump “did not incite in any way, shape or form any violence or insurrection” and that he group that stormed the Capitol were not Trump supporters.

“I believe it was ANTIFA and ‘Black Lives Matter’ people who were there and wanted to create chaos and people were taken in with it,” Teuber said. “They were dressed like us they had the flags and the MAGA hats and everything.’

Teuber said when Trump told his supporters to march to the Capitol it was already overrun.

“It was a joyous, happy walk down there and there was not one person in that group that was violent,” Teuber said. “They had stormed the Capitol before Trump’s speech even ended.”

Teuber said she didn’t agree with the violence and it was not “all our people” involved.

Grayson County’s Democratic Party Chairman, Glenn Melancon, said the impeachment vote shows “a spirit of willingness to look at the facts and show what’s happening.”

“He promotes his own personal interests,” Melancon said. “He used a mob to try and overturn an election and he failed.”

Several people in Grayson County believe the vote on impeachment is just another political power grab.

“(They should be looking at) Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and all these people that did the Russian hoax with Trump for years and spent forty, fifty million dollars,” said James Dodson.

“They’re overreacting,” said Shane Horton, a Whitesboro man. “They shouldn’t be trying to impeach him he’s got less than a week left. Everything that happened is not his fault, so I mean, they need to focus on the main issues.”

