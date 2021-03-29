Advertisement

Woman found dead inside her car in Gainesville Walmart parking lot

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 34-year-old Whitesboro woman was found dead outside of the Gainesville Walmart.

Gainesville police officers arrived around 6:30 p.m. Friday and found the woman unresponsive inside of her SUV. Officers entered the vehicle and determined that she was deceased.

Police say there were no signs of foul play and her cause of death is being examined.

Her identity is being withheld until her family has been notified.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777 or by visiting their Facebook page.

