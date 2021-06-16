Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Suspect dead after shooting officer in Honey Grove standoff

Crime scene now lines the scene of an overnight standoff at a Honey Grove home that left an officer shot.
Crime scene now lines the scene of an overnight standoff at a Honey Grove home that left an officer shot.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - The suspect who shot a police officer late Tuesday night, then barricaded himself in a Honey Grove home leading to a standoff with law enforcement overnight is now dead, law enforcement confirms.

Honey Grove Police said just before noon Wednesday the suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Honey Grove police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Hickory Street when they encountered a man armed with a rifle.

The suspect fired on the officers and one Honey Grove Police Officer was struck in the leg.

The suspect then barricaded in the residence overnight before officers gave the all clear late Wednesday morning.

Honey Grove Police, Paris Police Department, Lamar and Fannin County Sheriff’s Deputies, Texas DPS and Texas Rangers all responded.

The surrounding neighborhood was evacuated for a time for the safety of the residents.

The wounded officer was taken via air ambulance to an area trauma center for treatment and is now in stable condition.

