SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Legendary Texoma basketball star Jerry Shipp has died at the age of 86.

Shipp was a gold medal winning basketball player that grew up in Blue, Oklahoma. He went on to play college basketball at Southeastern before winning gold with Team USA in 1964.

Shipp would later return to the Texoma area as a basketball coach.

