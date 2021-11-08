Howe restaurant owner attacked, business closing for several weeks

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - The owner of a well known restuarant in Howe, Texas was left seriously injured after she was stabbed multiple times in Plano Saturday night.

Following the attack of Lillian Avila, owner of Abby’s Restaurant in Downtown Howe, the restaurant announced they will close for two-to-three weeks due to the incident.

This is a developing story as police are still investigating.

