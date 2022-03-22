One dead, injuries reported in Texoma tornadoes

(KXII) - At least one person was killed and several others were injured when tornado-warned severe storms struck on both sides of the Red River Monday evening

Texas DPS confirmed Monday night one person was killed in Northwest Grayson County, where damage has been reported in the Gordonville and Sherwood Shores areas.

Grayson County emergency management director Sarah Somers said at least seven more people were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

Somers also said rescues were taking place Monday night and that a Texas DPS helicopter was being launched to search for more victims in the area.

An emergency shelter has been opened in Whitesboro for those needing shelter at First Baptist Whitesboro, CLC Building at 124 Center St.

There is also significant damage in the Kingston area, where a likely tornado destroyed multiple structures including the Buncombe Creek Marina. The Dollar General store in Kingston was also damaged, as were many homes and structures in the communities south of Kingston near Lake Texoma.

Marshall County emergency management told News 12 Monday night there are no known fatalities, but several people have been taken to local hospitals with injuries.

Kingston Public Schools has closed Tuesday due to damage in the area.

The storm knocked out power to thousands in the area.

Stay with News 12 for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.