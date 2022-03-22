Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

One dead, injuries reported in Texoma tornadoes

Damage in Kingston, Oklahoma on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Damage in Kingston, Oklahoma on Monday, March 21, 2022.(Marie Womack, KXII Storm Chaser)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - At least one person was killed and several others were injured when tornado-warned severe storms struck on both sides of the Red River Monday evening

Texas DPS confirmed Monday night one person was killed in Northwest Grayson County, where damage has been reported in the Gordonville and Sherwood Shores areas.

Grayson County emergency management director Sarah Somers said at least seven more people were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

Somers also said rescues were taking place Monday night and that a Texas DPS helicopter was being launched to search for more victims in the area.

An emergency shelter has been opened in Whitesboro for those needing shelter at First Baptist Whitesboro, CLC Building at 124 Center St.

There is also significant damage in the Kingston area, where a likely tornado destroyed multiple structures including the Buncombe Creek Marina. The Dollar General store in Kingston was also damaged, as were many homes and structures in the communities south of Kingston near Lake Texoma.

Marshall County emergency management told News 12 Monday night there are no known fatalities, but several people have been taken to local hospitals with injuries.

Kingston Public Schools has closed Tuesday due to damage in the area.

The storm knocked out power to thousands in the area.

Stay with News 12 for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area closed Monday morning due to wildfires.
Parts of Oklahoma national park closed ‘due to wildfire’
A Whitesboro man is in the Grayson County Jail accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Whitesboro man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child
A convicted sex offender in Bryan County was arrested again last week, after officials said he...
Sex offender arrested for living near school in Bryan Co.
Several high schools representing the Texas side of the red river dominated the scoreboard for...
North Texas high schools score big at bass fishing competition

Latest News

one person was injured after a crash in McCurtain county Saturday evening
One injured in McCurtain Co. crash
Two people in Love County are facing animal cruelty charges.
Marietta couple charged with animal cruelty
April showers bring May flowers, and in Texoma, Spring can also bring severe weather.
How to prepare for severe weather this Spring
Durant Police are investigating several car break-ins at the Timber Ridge Apartments.
Durant Police investigating car break-ins at apartment complex