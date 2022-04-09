Texoma Local
Sherman Police Chief takes new role

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “It’s never been a secret that I’ve intended to continue my growth,” said Acting Police Chief, Zachary Flores.

On Thursday, the city of Sherman announced that Flores will become the city’s Executive Director of Public Safety.

After serving 15 years as an officer and eight of those years as the police chief, Flores says it’s all about growth and new opportunities.

“I had already been a police officer and had been working or the city and understood how the city operated and the structure and so i knew i wanted to get into city management at some point,” Flores said.

As executive director, Flores will oversee Sherman’s police and fire departments and work alongside city management.

“I’ll be more concerned with the administrative issues, more concerned with the planning, the strategic planning for police, fire and animal control,” said Flores.

As for who will take over as police chief, Flores says it will only be a matter of weeks.

“We definitely have competent staff internally, i know the city manager intends on walking through the process to make sure the appropriate and right candidate is found,” he said.

