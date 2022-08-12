Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Carriage horse falls in freak accident, owner says

The owner of a horse carriage business says a horse that fell Thursday afternoon was due to a freak accident. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The owner of a horse carriage business in South Carolina says a horse was not injured after it fell in downtown Charleston.

WCSC reports Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, said the horse fell Thursday afternoon due to a freak accident.

According to Doyle, the horse got caught on a ring on the animal’s halter that was hooked to the front of the carriage. The horse then backed up and put the carriage in a jackknifed position.

After the driver called for help, Doyle said staff struggled to get the horse in the correct position to free it. And in the process, the horse fell over and freed itself.

Doyle said no injuries were reported, with the carriage and horse returning to the barn after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday.
Oklahoma governor signs new bill
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a murder after a man rushed his wife to...
Mannsville man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death
A Marshall County woman has been jailed after being accused of hitting a child with a baseball...
Woman jailed after reportedly hitting child with baseball bat in Marshall Co.
A man was arrested in Johnston County after allegedly assaulting and threatening a farmer’s...
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting and threatening farmer in Johnston Co.
According to police, three businesses along Highway 121 are all the victims of burglaries,...
Three Bonham businesses broken into in 24 hours, police looking for suspects

Latest News

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009....
Naomi Judd’s family asks court to seal report of death investigation
Inflatable slides, a petting zoo, face painting and more filled THF park Friday evening.
Texoma Health Foundation park celebrates 4th birthday
Texoma Health Foundation park celebrates 4th birthday
As kids head back to the classroom, safety and security are top of mind for many families,...
Back to school: How to talk to your kids about safety and security