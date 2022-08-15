Texoma Local
Man turns himself in for murder of Colbert man, police say

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A man who turned himself in to police, is now facing a murder charge for the death of a Colbert man.

According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the deceased man’s brother, Darren Bradford, 49, turned himself in to the Colbert Police.

The Colbert Police Department requested assistance from the OSBI with a homicide that occurred Sunday evening.

OSBI said Colbert police received a 9-1-1 call from 510 Martin Luther King in Colbert reporting that 56-year-old Willie Berry had been shot outside the residence.

Berry was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Bradford is currently in the Bryan County Jail facing a murder charge.

