Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive underway in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive kicked off Monday in Sherman 26 years after Skaggs began collecting food donations.

“It is now the largest canned food drive in Texas,” said Bob’s daughter, Wendy Velllotti, who has worked the keep the tradition her father started alive.

“We do this every year during the week of Thanksgiving - Monday, Tuesday and half day Wednesday, and it supports our neighbors in need through the Salvation Army.”

Vellotti says donations can be dropped off out front at the Sherman Walmart off US-82.

“They can drop off toiletries, canned food, box foods just whatever they like as long it’s not perishable.”

The drive continues Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to noon.

