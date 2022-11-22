Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive underway in Sherman

Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive
Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive
By Andrea Aguilar
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive kicked off Monday in Sherman 26 years after Skaggs began collecting food donations.

“It is now the largest canned food drive in Texas,” said Bob’s daughter, Wendy Velllotti, who has worked the keep the tradition her father started alive.

“We do this every year during the week of Thanksgiving - Monday, Tuesday and half day Wednesday, and it supports our neighbors in need through the Salvation Army.”

Vellotti says donations can be dropped off out front at the Sherman Walmart off US-82.

“They can drop off toiletries, canned food, box foods just whatever they like as long it’s not perishable.”

The drive continues Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison
Jose Andaverde
Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw
Records reveal managers of Apex apartment complexes in Sherman and Denison operated several...
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Abducted boy found safe in Texas

Latest News

Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive
Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive
Records reveal managers of Apex apartment complexes in Sherman and Denison operated several...
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison
While the number of travelers is on the incline, gas prices are steadily dropping.
AAA anticipates a surge of travelers this Thanksgiving holiday