Santa’s Mailbox welcomes children’s letters in Downtown Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - As Christmas draws near, kids in Denison are busy writing letters addressed to the North Pole to drop off at Santa’s Mailbox.

It is the sound of Christmas cheer.

St. Luke’s Day School students made a visit Tuesday at Nietling Family Eye Care excited to drop off their letters.

“Legos, basketball, and a bibi gun for my dad,” said one student.

The little ones got a special surprise from Santa himself, to make sure the elves know what to leave under the Christmas tree.

“My favorite thing about Christmas is Santa dropping off presents at our houses,” said another student.

The special mailbox is a beloved tradition in downtown Denison which started many years ago by a local family.

“Kids really enjoy it,” said Marcus Hubbard, whose father came up with the idea for the red mailbox. “We usually have over 100 cards in there so they look forward to doing that. My dad saw an appliance dealer up north do this so he said that would be a perfect thing to do to get the kids interested.”

Hubbard still remembers putting this project together with the help of his friends.

“I’ve got some friends in my school class that are 72 years old and that put in when they were about 5.”

Nietling Family Eye Care has serviced the Texoma area for 40 years and is honored to continue this family tradition of making Christmas wishes come true.

“We just get a big kick out of it ourselves watching the children with all the excitement and everything that they have going to the mailbox an anticipation of what they want,” said optometrist Dennis Nietling.

Kids can drop off letters to Santa until December 22nd outside the doors of Nietling Family Eye Care to allow time for an express delivery to the north pole.

