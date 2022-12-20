Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway.

Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Fire crews said they then contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it is recovering. Officials didn’t clarify what was wrong with the bird.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Grayson County on Sunday.
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in...
Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case
North Texas may see some of the coldest temperatures since the 2021 February blackouts. ERCOT...
“It’s ready”: Texas power grid bracing for coldest temperatures since 2021 blackouts
A Kansas man died after he was ejected from his pickup during a roll over crash just north of...
Kansas man dead after rollover crash in Carter County

Latest News

His portrait will appear on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
New money featuring King Charles unveiled
His portrait will appear on the five-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
STILLS: King Charles III on new British banknotes
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line; Putin praises troops in Kremlin
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet