Turner Falls Park has improvements that will be completed before Summer

DAVIS, Okla (KXII)- As Texoma residents wait for warmer weather, Turner Falls in Davis, Oklahoma is in the works on improvements for families to enjoy this summer.

Turner Falls nestled in the Arbuckle Mountains, the park is coming up on celebrating 100 years.

Interim Park Manager Cathi Neals said the renovation process for the park was long over due.

“So Turner Falls, our 100th anniversary is in 2025,” said Neal, “,and the building, cabins, several shelters and those type things (they) had not been any renovation done on them since they had been built.”

These improvements have called for the need of: contractors, grants, demolitions of older buildings, and mapping out locations for new buildings and stores.

" The process has been a great one,” said Neal, ”,you know you have to get contractors for electric, water, sewers to keep them in place.

We are demolishing buildings; we have locations set for pads, and all the contractors for all the building that will be built,” Neal said ,”,were just waiting for it all to come together. "

With new features like shelters, showers, and luxury tepees coming to the park; Neal said they plan to keep some historic items in place, and just refine them.

" There is a rock statue that were keeping,” she said, “,that’s kinds of iconic for us.

Despite the improvements being made around the park she said that prices will remain the same this summer.

“We are just improving the park.” She said “We want to add value to this park at this point.”

Neal said that families can expect a safe route for pedestrians entering the park.

“We have two lanes of traffic going up and down and we have people on the sides where there’s not much room walking, and we seen it as a huge issue.” She said.

The park expects to see a visitor increase, and are in need of expanding their team for the summer.

" Close to 100 is the number we are looking for in summer employment. " said Neal.

Park managers plan to have improvements completed by May.

