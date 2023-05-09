Texoma Local
Denison ISD gets to work after school bond passes

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The money will go to current and future campuses as the district tries to keep up with population growth.

“It’s very encouraging to know that we live in a Sherman, Denison, Grayson County community that supports its schools the way that it does,” said Dr. David Kirkbride.

More than half of Denison voters said yes to the school bond proposal.

“Excited to know that our community has supported this bond and now it gives us the opportunity to move forward in addressing the growth that we’re seeing,” Kirkbride said.

And Denison Independent School District wasted no time to get to work, “met with our architects this morning to begin just kind of some preliminary planning,” Kirkbride added.

Kirkbride said the school district is also working on hiring project managers, “we’re going to be interviewing them and evaluating the different companies that are interested in the projects. That’ll be next week and then the plan will be to bring to the school board for their approval in June.”

This bond will fund the expansion of Lamar and Terrell elementary schools, in addition to repurposing Houston Elementary to a Pre-K Center.

“We should be able to get into those additions by the Fall of 2025,” Kirkbride said.

And the new B. McDaniel Intermediate School, which will be located on the southside Hwy of 84 between Hwy 69 and 91 is expected to be complete by the Fall of 2026.

Once all those projects are completed, “we’ll be able to utilize the Administration Building for our Credit Recovery Choice High School and then begin to utilize the existing B. McDaniel building for administration and support services, as well as our Discipline Center,” Kirkbride said.

