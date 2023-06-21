July 4th firework events in Texoma

(KXII) - There are multiple firework shows being held across Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Reno: The annual Summer Celebration event will be held at Reno Kiwanis Park from 4 p.m. till sundown. The family-friendly event will feature live music by Kevin Jackson, water slides, bounce houses. GlowFoam, food trucks, vendors, face painting and fireworks at sundown courtesy of Reno Fireworks. The event is free to the public.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Celina: The Celina Splash & Blast 2023 will be at Old Celina Park, from 5 to 10 p.m. The event is free to the public and will feature water slides, foam pits, a rock wall, the Ninja Nation Obstacle Course, and an incredible fireworks show.

Propser: The 2023 Pride in the Sky Independence Day Celebration will be held at Frontier Park, from 5 to 10 p.m. It is an evening of celebration for our town and our country, complete with live music, kid zones, food, the posting of the flags, games and fireworks set to music.

Highport Marina: A fireworks show will be held at the marina on Lake Texoma, starting at 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

MONDAY, JULY 3

Grant: The fireworks show will begin at The Choctaw Casino & Resort - Grant at dusk. Parking is first come, first serve.

Kingston: The Lake Texoma fireworks show will be held at the west end of the Roosevelt Bridge, right after dark.

Sherman: Lights on the Lake 2023 will be held at Pecan Grove Park West, starting at 7 p.m. The free Hot Summer Nights concert will feature Cheap Trick.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Durant: The Choctaw Event Center is hosting a fireworks show that will kick off at dusk. You can tune into KLBC on 106.3 FM to enjoy the show synced to music.

Denison: Denison’s 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Show will be held at Munson Stadium. Live music starts at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show at dusk. The event is free to the public.

Bonham: July 4th Lights Over Lake Bonham will be at Lake Bonham Park with live music by Turnpike Troubadours Tribute Band, followed by a fireworks show. The event is free to the public and goes on all day.