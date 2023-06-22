Texoma Local
Sherman opens new outdoor pickleball courts

By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman has served up new, outdoor pickleball courts at Fairview Park. After two years in the making, this is a big dill for local ‘picklers’.

For one player, Tom Wilson, these courts are a dream come true.

“I think they’re beautiful. I’m so glad the city took this step,”  Wilson said.

Wilson was among the players who helped bring pickleball to Sherman nearly ten years ago.

“It makes me proud that I’ve been part of it,” Wilson said.

Since then, many people have become pickleball players throughout Texoma.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Manager, Theresa Hutchinson, said the new facility has six brand new courts to maximize space. In addition, it has lights to extend the hours players can take part in the sport.

“Parks open at 4 a.m, all the way till midnight,” Hutchinson said, “So that’s a lot more availability.”

Hutchinson said for now the courts are first come first serve, but could require reservations in the future.

“We’re playing around with different methods of making sure that they’re available to everybody,” Hutchinson said.

The players said pickleball is a sport for all ages and at the new courts everyone is welcome.

“I’m 95 years old and I’m still playing and I still love it,” Wilson said.

For the players who are ready to grab their paddles and hit the new courts, dink responsibly and stay out of the kitchen.

