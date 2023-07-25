Texoma Local
Inmate dies at Marshall County Jail

An in-custody death was reported at the Marshall County Jail Tuesday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT
MARHSALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An in-custody death was reported at the Marshall County Jail Tuesday.

According to a press release, an inmate, was has not been identified, was found unresponsive just after 10 a.m.

Deputies said they performed CPR, but the inmate died from their injuries after they were taken to the hospital.

The OSBI was requested and more information will be released once the investigation is complete.

