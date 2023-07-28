Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ratliff City woman killed in Coal County crash

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONEWALL, Okla. (KXII) - A Ratliff City woman died in a four-vehicle collision in Coal County Thursday afternoon.

Oklahoma troopers said it happened just before 5 p.m. on OK-3 near Old State Highway 3 one mile southeast of Stonewall.

According to troopers, three vehicles had stopped on the highway due to road construction when a vehicle driven by Christina Brogdon, 50, of Ada, struck the rear of one vehicle, causing a chain-reaction rear-end crash.

A passenger in the vehicle Brogdon struck, Dana Miller, 48, was taken to Coal County General Hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead.

Another passenger in that vehicle, Jason Sanders, 44, of Tupelo, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition.

No one in the third or fourth vehicles was injured.

Brogdon was treated and released at an Ada hospital.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aroldo Aguilar, 55, was arrested for having more than 450 grams of cocaine in his possession.
Texas man arrested for drug trafficking in Oklahoma
Katherine Dupuis, 44, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possession and tampering with...
Sherman woman arrested for drugs, tampering with evidence
Police are looking for Amy Lea Sinnwell, whose vehicle was last seen in Paris on Monday night.
Missing Keller woman found safe in Fort Worth
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Sherman Police at (903) 892-7341.
Police offer reward for information about Sherman murder

Latest News

Booking photo of Makayla Vannoy
Woman arrested in Mead stabbing
The Durant City Utilities Authority held a special meeting on Thursday night to talk about...
Durant approves purchase of extra trash trucks
back to school pop-up event
Back to school pop-up consignment sale back in Denison
July 27 through July 30, Just Between Friends is having their annual pop-up event with a...
back to school sale