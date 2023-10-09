Texoma Local
Honobia hosts 17th Bigfoot Festival

Over the weekend, Bigfoot fans gathered for the 17th Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOBIA, Okla. (KXII) - Over the weekend, Bigfoot fans gathered for the 17th Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference.

According to a press release, bigfoot investigators shared evidence from Oklahoma and Texas that included casts of 16 and 20-inch footprints from around Lake Healdton.

The Choctaw Nation Community Health Services provided guests with free flu shots and served as co-sponsors for the Bigfoot 5K and one mile.

Visitors got to check out vendors offering food, bigfoot themed merchandise, and more.

There was also face painting, a kid’s area with a bounce house, live music, and helicopter rides over the campsite and woods near Christ’s 40 Acres which hosts the festival.

Bigfoot even showed up to the event, posing for pictures with guests.

