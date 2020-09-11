Advertisement

Texoma fishing charter honors first responders on 9/11

By Meredith McCown
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TEXOMA (KXII) - A Lake Texoma fishing charter is honoring first responders in a special way.

Every year on September 11, they take a group of firefighters, EMTs and law enforcement officers on a fishing trip.

It’s a more than three decades long tradition started by Striper Express Owner Bill Carey.

He said they’ve been doing this fishing trip since 1983 and for around seven years on September 11.

“It’s our way of thanking them, honoring them and we celebrate what they do," Carey said.

“9/11. Something to do special with the guys, with firefighters. Remember, never forget and try to have some brotherhood on the water as well," said The Colony Fire Dept. Driver Michael Powers.

Powers is one of around a dozen firefighters from The Colony who came to Lake Texoma to fish Friday morning.

“So this is a great way to do it if we’re off duty, to spend some time together. Be on the water, have some laughs and remember our fallen brothers and sisters," Powers said.

Their crew joined around 40 first responders and law enforcement officers in the annual fishing tournament.

“These are fine people. They risk their lives every day," Carey said.

Carey said it’s a way for them to kick back and enjoy being on the lake together, putting the burdens of their day to day jobs aside.

“When we are social distancing, they are not. They are in the trenches. They’re the people that do the job that lets us have our way of life," Carey said.

“All the trials and tribulations that we go through on duty, it’s nice to come out here on the off duty and just have some fun and let our hair down. And relax and have a plain good time," Powers said.

Three-hundred forty-three firefighters were among the nearly 3,000 lives lost on this day 19 years ago.

Powers said he and his fellow firefighters choose to spend this day together.

“The significance of it is beyond words. The mentality that we have and we say it a lot, but the fire department especially means it. Never forget," Powers said. “And for us to come out here it shows our appreciation, as well as a bonding experience for us.”

The group was treated to lunch afterwards and they announced the winners of the fishing tournament.

They caught around 375 fish total this year.

The first-place winner was around seven pounds and 14 ounces.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ardmore police dog retires after 4 years of service

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
After twenty eight dog years of exceptional and faithful service, a beloved member of the Ardmore Police Department is retiring.

News

Durant gym hosts 9/11 memorial stair climb challenge

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A Texoma gym honors first responders of 9/11 with a stair climb challenge. A local firefighter shares why he does the 110 flight climb every year.

News

Ada police searching for missing woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
The Ada Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen earlier this week.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma reports 942 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma health officials reported 942 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13 additional deaths on Friday.

Latest News

Texas

Courts weigh in on mail-in voting in Texas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and ACACIO CORONADO
The most populous county in Texas can move forward with plans to send all registered voters a mail-in ballot application for the November general election, a state judge ruled Friday.

Coronavirus

What we know about the 7,874 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of noon Friday, there have been 7,874 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 139 deaths, with 6,715 recovered patients. There are currently 980 people infected across Texoma.

News

Austin College using app to screen for COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
Austin College is requiring students and employees to screen themselves for Coronavirus symptoms daily through the Austin College mobile app.

News

Austin College using app to screen for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
Austin College is requiring students and employees to screen themselves for Coronavirus symptoms daily through the college's mobile app before determining if they can attend classes that day.

News

Hugo man accused of stabbing his wife to death, claims self defense

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
71-year-old Jeffrey Lyn Pierce told investigators he killed his wife, 48-year-old Ronnie Fitzpatrick in self defense.

News

Tishomingo City Council approve mask mandate

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Tishomingo City Council members ruled in favor for a face mask mandate starting Friday.