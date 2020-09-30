Advertisement

Kingston High School temporarily moves online for COVID-19

By Kris Crawford
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - Students at Kingston High School will be going to class online after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The school district said they will switch high school students to a distance learning format beginning Thursday, Oct. 1. Classes will remain online for more than two weeks, with in-person classes scheduled to restart Oct. 19. Elementary and middle school students will continue going to in-person classes as scheduled.

Grab and go lunches will be available for high school students. Families must contact the cafeteria before 9 a.m. at 580-564-9241 or email jdiaz@kingstonisd.org to make arrangements for pickup.

The school district is also rescheduling homecoming activities until Oct. 23.

As of Wednesday, there are 21 active COVID-19 cases in Marshall county with 13 of those in Kingston city limits. On Tuesday, Kingston Public Schools announced four students at the high school had tested positive. There have been 187 total cases in the county, with 164 recoveries and two deaths.

