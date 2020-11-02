Ada police still searching for man who stole truck with child inside
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ada Police Department is still searching for a man they say stole a pickup truck with a child inside last month.
Police say on Oct. 23, the man took a pickup truck with a 4-year-old boy sleeping inside. A short time later, he was seen on surveillance video dropping the child off inside a gas station.
The truck was found nearly a week later at a housing authority in Okemah.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ada Police Department at 580-332-4466 or Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH.
