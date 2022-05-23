Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Texas Attorney General & Cooke County Judge race headed to primary runoff

By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are two republican races grabbing voters’ attention during the Texas primary runoff on Tuesday.

In Texas, all eyes are on the race for attorney general.

Incumbent Ken Paxton led the primary against three other candidates with 43 percent of the vote.

He’s held the seat since 2015 but faces criticism after being indicted on security fraud charges seven years ago, and the FBI is investigating him following accusations of corruption.

Paxton has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, he could 5 to 99 years in prison.

His opponent is former Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Locally, Former Cooke County Judge John Roane hopes to get the seat back.

He stepped down in 2015 to care for his late wife.

This time around said he wants to finish what he started and address upcoming growth.

“The population is also growing,” said John Roane. “The need for more county personnel, especially service personnel, such as EMS, our volunteer fire department, but also the county government itself. So far, all of the growth in the county government has been right on the square.”

He’ll face Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement.

“Taxes is my number one,” said Leon Klement. “We have to at least get control of it. When we set the tax rate in the budget, we actually went up two cents. I thought that was offensive. I thought that was offensive to the taxpayer. I didn’t think we treated our citizens right by going up those two cents, so I decided I’d take a stab at this.”

Klement said it’s too early to rule if he’ll lower taxes but said he would not raise it anymore than he would have too.

Roane said he also wants to ease the burden on tax payers.

The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Denny Hook in November.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farming season has begun at Iddy Biddy Acres as May 21 marks their second annual opening.
Iddy Biddy Acres opens for their second season
Booking photo of Kevin Gunnels
Denison man arrested for child sex assault
Man killed, woman injured in Madill motorcycle crash
Blue, Oklahoma, is as quaint as a painting, but the small community wants to do big things for...
One small community debuts first-annual festival for local artists
Choctaw Nation’s 47th Chief Gary Batton was presented the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.
Choctaw Nation’s Chief honored at Austin College

Latest News

This vital piece of history isn’t being taught in most Grayson County schools.
George Hughes Memorial Scholarship recipients
Man killed, woman injured in Madill motorcycle crash
Booking photo of Kevin Gunnels
Denison man arrested for child sex assault
Race for Cooke County Judge & Texas Attorney General on primary election ballot