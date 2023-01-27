Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

New details in fatal shooting of woman in Choctaw County

Chase Rocha, 21, was charged with second degree murder for fatally shooting his mother
Chase Rocha, 21, was charged with second degree murder for fatally shooting his mother(Choctaw County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - News 12 has learned new details about what led up to the fatal shooting of a woman in Choctaw County on Tuesday.

Court documents said Chase Rocha, 21, was intoxicated when he got into an argument with his step-father, Dakota Amix, early Tuesday morning at a home on Unger Rd. near Boswell.

Witnesses told police that Rocha’s mother, Riki Amix, allegedly got involved, causing Rocha to shoot her in the chest.

Family members took Riki to meet an ambulance on Highway 70, but she was pronounced dead at a Hugo hospital.

Rocha fled on a four wheeler.

Police said he told them he was in shock about what just happened, and that he was suicidal.

Police said Rocha’s girlfriend convinced him to turn himself in.

Rocha was charged with second degree murder in tribal court. His bond is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton presented Taylor Sheridan with a medallion Saturday.
Choctaw Chief presents medallion to ‘Yellowstone’ show creator
Joel Alvarez, 35, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after he punched an officer in the face.
Sherman man sentenced to prison for assaulting a police officer
A fatal wreck has shut down State Highway 121 Thursday night.
Fatal wreck on Fannin Co. highway
After over a year and a half the day has finally come for the grand opening of Reba's Place!
REBA! Take a look at the grand opening of Reba’s Place
Zaed Fawaz Rashid, 46, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
Denton County fugitive added to Texas Most Wanted list

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under...
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
10 pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $450 thousand were seized in...
Law enforcement seize 10 pounds of meth
A Bryan County man is accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.
Bryan County man charged with child sex abuse
A woman was arrested after she allegedly shot at her ex-husband’s car Thursday.
Estranged wife shoots at ex-husband, police say