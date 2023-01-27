New details in fatal shooting of woman in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - News 12 has learned new details about what led up to the fatal shooting of a woman in Choctaw County on Tuesday.

Court documents said Chase Rocha, 21, was intoxicated when he got into an argument with his step-father, Dakota Amix, early Tuesday morning at a home on Unger Rd. near Boswell.

Witnesses told police that Rocha’s mother, Riki Amix, allegedly got involved, causing Rocha to shoot her in the chest.

Family members took Riki to meet an ambulance on Highway 70, but she was pronounced dead at a Hugo hospital.

Rocha fled on a four wheeler.

Police said he told them he was in shock about what just happened, and that he was suicidal.

Police said Rocha’s girlfriend convinced him to turn himself in.

Rocha was charged with second degree murder in tribal court. His bond is set at $500,000.

