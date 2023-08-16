Texoma Local
Bryan County man exonerated in shooting death of brother, court records say

Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year,...
Darren Bradford, 50, who was accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year, has been exonerated.(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man accused of shooting and killing his brother in Colbert last year, has been exonerated.

The murder case against Darren Bradford, 50, was dismissed Tuesday after a judge ruled the shooting of Willie Berry, 56, was justified.

Court documents show that Berry and his wife were in an altercation, and his wife contacted Bradford and their sister.

After they arrived, Berry threatened to kill Bradford, and the two got into a fight. Bradford and his sister got in the car to leave, and Berry shot at them as they were driving away.

Court documents say Bradford then returned fire, killing Berry.

A judge ruled that the shooting was in self-defense.

The state has five days to appeal the ruling.

