Ardmore celebrates tradition with first-ever Oklahoma Pecan Festival

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - “Oklahoma grows quite a few mostly native pecans, in fact we’re probably the largest state in growing native pecans, and just a chance to honor that tradition here in Oklahoma,” Michael Craig with the Ardmore Main Street Authority said.

Its tradition that Jackie Baker is passing down. She says Baker Pecans and Tree Nursery is growing more than pecan trees, they’re growing a legacy.

“We feel like its something that we can leave our mark, leave it to our grandchildren, we’re hoping and that’s what we’re planting them for,” Baker said.

Becky Carroll with Oklahoma State University says they’re not just tasty, pecans are good for you too.

“One serving of pecans a day, about a handful of kernels, can reduce your chance of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure. They’re looking at studies with looking at diabetes prevention and obesity, and a lot of other great health benefits,” Carroll stated.

From eating pecans to learning about pecans, The Sugar Buzz owner Shelby Sims says she enjoyed supporting other local vendors at this year’s pecan fest.

“To just be a part of the community and support your local small businesses, because everyday you can help the little people in your town to succeed,” Sims stated.

From pecan-related foods, tree giveaways, a live pecan carving, even scholarships to Murray State.

“We had several students who issued essays these last couple of weeks from different FFA chapters across Oklahoma, we have three winners, Murray State College is giving the scholarship for first, second, and third,” Ginger Cothran with the Ardmore Main Street Authority said.

Local students entered essays about the importance of the pecan industry to Southern Oklahoma. Third place won by Mill Creek’s Zaden Hinton, second by Alex’s Marleigh Rodriguez, and Tishomingo’s Matthew Patton taking first place.

“There’s a lot of pecan industries in Oklahoma that many people are unaware of, and I think this is one way to start educating our community and young people about the opportunities in the pecan industry,” Cothran added.

