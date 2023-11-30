Wish List
Three children injured in crash near Madill

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Three children were flown to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County Wednesday evening.

Madill Police said it happened on US Highway 377 west of Madill.

Police said one of the vehicles was carrying four children. Three of them were ejected in the crash and had to be flown via air ambulance to an Oklahoma City hospital.

The two adult drivers were treated at the scene and are expected to be okay.

No word on the conditions of the children or what caused the crash.

