Three children injured in crash near Madill

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Three children were flown to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County Wednesday evening.

Madill Police said it happened on US Highway 377 west of Madill.

Police said one of the vehicles was carrying four children. Three of them were ejected in the crash and had to be flown via air ambulance to an Oklahoma City hospital.

The two adult drivers were treated at the scene and are expected to be okay.

No word on the conditions of the children or what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.